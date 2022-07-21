EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago206.769
Connecticut179.6543
Washington1711.6074
Atlanta1214.4628
New York917.34611
Indiana523.17916

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas188.692
Seattle179.6541
Los Angeles1114.440
Dallas1114.440
Phoenix1116.407
Minnesota1017.370

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 78, Seattle 74

Thursday's Games

Washington 78, New York 69

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

