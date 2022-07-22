EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago206.769
Connecticut179.6543
Washington1711.6074
Atlanta1215.444
New York917.34611
Indiana524.17216½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas198.704
Seattle179.654
Los Angeles1214.462
Dallas1114.4407
Phoenix1116.4078
Minnesota1017.3709

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 78, New York 69

Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tags

Trending Video