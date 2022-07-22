EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Connecticut
|17
|9
|.654
|3
|Washington
|17
|11
|.607
|4
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
|New York
|9
|17
|.346
|11
|Indiana
|5
|24
|.172
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Seattle
|17
|9
|.654
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Minnesota
|10
|17
|.370
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday's Games
Washington 78, New York 69
Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78
Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77
Friday's Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at New York, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
