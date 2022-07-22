Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.