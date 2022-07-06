EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Washington
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Atlanta
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|New York
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Los Angeles
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Dallas
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|Phoenix
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|Minnesota
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
___
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 95, Indiana 73
Dallas 82, Connecticut 71
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.