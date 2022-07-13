EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago176.739
Connecticut158.6522
Washington1510.6003
Atlanta1013.4357
New York914.3918
Indiana520.20013

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas167.696
Seattle168.667½
Los Angeles1013.4356
Dallas1013.4356
Phoenix1015.4007
Minnesota915.375

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 83, Dallas 74

Las Vegas 107, New York 101

Chicago 90, Atlanta 75

Minnesota 118, Phoenix 107, 2OT

Washington 94, Los Angeles 81

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 89, Indiana 81

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.

