EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago115.688
Connecticut126.667
Washington118.579
Atlanta88.5003
New York710.412
Indiana513.2787

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas133.813
Seattle106.6253
Dallas89.471
Los Angeles69.400
Phoenix611.353
Minnesota413.235

___

Wednesday's Games

New York 81, Connecticut 77

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 5 p.m.

