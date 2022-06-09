EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|New York
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Indiana
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Phoenix
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Minnesota
|3
|9
|.250
|7
___
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 88, Indiana 69
Washington 84, Chicago 82
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
