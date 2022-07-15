EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago186.750
Connecticut158.652
Washington1511.5774
Atlanta1013.435
New York915.3759
Indiana520.20013½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas177.708
Seattle168.6671
Dallas1113.4586
Phoenix1115.4237
Los Angeles1014.4177
Minnesota916.360

___

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 108, New York 74

Dallas 92, Minnesota 87

Phoenix 80, Washington 75

Chicago 80, Los Angeles 68

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tags

Trending Video