EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|15
|8
|.652
|2½
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Atlanta
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|New York
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Indiana
|5
|20
|.200
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Seattle
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Phoenix
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Minnesota
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
___
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 108, New York 74
Dallas 92, Minnesota 87
Phoenix 80, Washington 75
Chicago 80, Los Angeles 68
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
