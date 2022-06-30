EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Indiana
|5
|16
|.238
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Seattle
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|Phoenix
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Minnesota
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
___
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 91, Connecticut 83
Seattle 88, Las Vegas 78
Phoenix 99, Indiana 78
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.