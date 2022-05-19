EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Connecticut
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 74, Chicago 71
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.