EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Atlanta41.800
Washington41.800
Connecticut21.6671
Chicago22.500
Indiana24.333
New York14.2003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas41.800
Phoenix22.500
Dallas22.500
Los Angeles23.4002
Seattle23.4002
Minnesota14.2003

___

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 74, Chicago 71

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 2 p.m.

