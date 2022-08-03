EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago238.742
x-Connecticut2110.6772
x-Washington2012.625
Atlanta1218.40010½
New York1218.40010½
Indiana527.15618½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas229.710
x-Seattle1912.6133
Dallas1416.467
Phoenix1318.4199
Los Angeles1218.400
Minnesota1219.38710

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63

Washington 83, Las Vegas 73

New York 102, Los Angeles 73

Dallas 84, Chicago 78

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video