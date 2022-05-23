EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut41.800
Washington52.714
Atlanta42.667½
Chicago32.6001
Indiana26.250
New York14.2003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas61.857
Dallas42.667
Seattle33.500
Phoenix24.333
Los Angeles24.333
Minnesota16.1435

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 92, Indiana 70

Chicago 82, Washington 73

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video