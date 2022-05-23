EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Indiana
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Minnesota
|1
|6
|.143
|5
___
Sunday's Games
Connecticut 92, Indiana 70
Chicago 82, Washington 73
Monday's Games
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
