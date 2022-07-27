EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago217.750
Connecticut199.6792
Washington1711.6074
Atlanta1216.4299
New York1017.37010½
Indiana525.16717

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas208.714
Seattle1810.6432
Los Angeles1215.444
Dallas1215.444
Phoenix1216.4298
Minnesota1019.34510½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 83 (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

