EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut62.750
Washington63.667½
Atlanta53.6251
Chicago43.571
Indiana37.3004
New York17.1255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas81.889
Dallas53.625
Seattle53.625
Los Angeles46.400
Phoenix26.250
Minnesota27.2226

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 81, Phoenix 54

Seattle 92, New York 61

Los Angeles 85, Minnesota 83

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

