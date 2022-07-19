EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago196.760
Connecticut179.654
Washington1611.5934
Atlanta1114.4408
New York916.36010
Indiana522.18515

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas187.720
Seattle178.6801
Dallas1114.4407
Los Angeles1014.417
Phoenix1116.4078
Minnesota1017.3709

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 82, New York 63

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

