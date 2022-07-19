EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Connecticut
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|Washington
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Atlanta
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|New York
|9
|16
|.360
|10
|Indiana
|5
|22
|.185
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Seattle
|17
|8
|.680
|1
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Minnesota
|10
|17
|.370
|9
___
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 82, New York 63
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Washington, 10:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
