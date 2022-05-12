EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 77, Los Angeles 75
Chicago 83, New York 50
Phoenix 97, Seattle 77
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Seattle, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.
