EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Washington62.750
Chicago42.6671
Connecticut42.6671
Atlanta43.571
Indiana27.222
New York15.1674

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas71.875
Dallas52.714
Seattle33.5003
Los Angeles35.3754
Phoenix25.286
Minnesota26.2505

___

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 94

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 11 a.m.

New York at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

