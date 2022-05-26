EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Connecticut
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Indiana
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Dallas
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Phoenix
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|.250
|5
___
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 94
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 11 a.m.
New York at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
