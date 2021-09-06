EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Connecticut216.778
x-Chicago1514.5177
New York1118.37911
Washington1017.37011
Atlanta720.25914
Indiana620.23114½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas208.714
x-Minnesota189.667
x-Seattle1910.655
x-Phoenix1710.630
Dallas1216.4298
Los Angeles1018.35710

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago 92, Las Vegas 84

Atlanta 69, Dallas 64

Monday's Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

