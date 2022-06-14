EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut104.714
Chicago94.692½
Washington96.600
Atlanta76.538
New York59.3575
Indiana412.2507

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas112.846
Seattle85.6153
Dallas67.4625
Phoenix58.3856
Los Angeles58.3856
Minnesota311.214

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

