EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Connecticut at New York, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.