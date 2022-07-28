EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago217.750
Connecticut199.6792
Washington1711.6074
Atlanta1216.4299
New York1017.37010½
Indiana525.16717

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas208.714
Seattle1810.6432
Los Angeles1215.444
Dallas1215.444
Phoenix1216.4298
Minnesota1019.34510½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

