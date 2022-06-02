EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Indiana
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|New York
|1
|7
|.125
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Dallas
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Phoenix
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
___
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Washington 87, Indiana 75
Chicago 73, Phoenix 70
Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81
Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
