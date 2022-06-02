EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Washington73.700
Connecticut63.667½
Atlanta53.6251
Chicago53.6251
Indiana38.273
New York17.1255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas91.900
Seattle53.6253
Dallas54.556
Los Angeles56.455
Minnesota27.222
Phoenix27.222

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 87, Indiana 75

Chicago 73, Phoenix 70

Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81

Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

