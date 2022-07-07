EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Connecticut
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Washington
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|New York
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Seattle
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Los Angeles
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Dallas
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Phoenix
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
___
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 81, Chicago 78
Washington 85, Atlanta 66
New York 116, Las Vegas 107
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
2022 All-Star Game
Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 12 p.m., Chicago
