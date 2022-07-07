EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago156.714
Connecticut148.636
Washington1410.583
Atlanta1012.455
New York912.4296
Indiana518.21711

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas157.682
Seattle148.6361
Los Angeles1011.476
Dallas1012.4555
Phoenix914.391
Minnesota815.348

___

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 81, Chicago 78

Washington 85, Atlanta 66

New York 116, Las Vegas 107

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 12 p.m., Chicago

