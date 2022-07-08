EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago166.727
Connecticut148.6362
Washington1410.5833
Atlanta1012.4556
New York913.4097
Indiana519.20812

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas157.682
Seattle158.652½
Los Angeles1012.4555
Dallas1012.4555
Phoenix1014.4176
Minnesota815.348

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago 93, Indiana 84

Phoenix 84, New York 81

Seattle 106, Los Angeles 69

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

2022 All-Star Game

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 12 p.m., Chicago

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

