EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Connecticut
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Washington
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|New York
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Indiana
|5
|19
|.208
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Seattle
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Dallas
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Phoenix
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
___
Thursday's Games
Chicago 93, Indiana 84
Phoenix 84, New York 81
Seattle 106, Los Angeles 69
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
2022 All-Star Game
Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 12 p.m., Chicago
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
