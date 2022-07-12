EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Connecticut
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Washington
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|New York
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Indiana
|5
|19
|.208
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Seattle
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Dallas
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Phoenix
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
___
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Seattle, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at New York, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
