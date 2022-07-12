EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago166.727
Connecticut148.6362
Washington1410.5833
Atlanta1012.4556
New York913.4097
Indiana519.20812

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas157.682
Seattle158.652½
Los Angeles1012.4555
Dallas1012.4555
Phoenix1014.4176
Minnesota815.348

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

