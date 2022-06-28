EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago135.722
Connecticut136.684½
Washington129.571
Atlanta810.4445
New York810.4445
Indiana515.2509

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas144.778
Seattle117.6113
Dallas910.474
Phoenix812.4007
Los Angeles711.3897
Minnesota514.263

___

Monday's Games

Phoenix 83, Indiana 71

Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Trending Video