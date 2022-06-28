EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|Washington
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Atlanta
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Dallas
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Phoenix
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Minnesota
|5
|14
|.263
|9½
___
Monday's Games
Phoenix 83, Indiana 71
Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 9 p.m.
