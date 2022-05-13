EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Washington301.000
Atlanta201.000½
Chicago11.500
New York11.500
Indiana12.3332
Connecticut01.0002

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles21.667
Las Vegas21.667
Phoenix11.500½
Seattle12.3331
Minnesota03.0002
Dallas01.0001

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tags

Trending Video