EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago237.767
x-Connecticut2010.6673
x-Washington1912.613
Atlanta1218.40011
New York1118.37911½
Indiana527.15619

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas228.733
x-Seattle1912.613
Dallas1316.448
Phoenix1317.4339
Los Angeles1217.414
Minnesota1219.38710½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

