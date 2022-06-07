EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut93.750
Chicago73.7001
Atlanta74.636
Washington75.5832
New York38.273
Indiana310.231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas102.833
Dallas65.545
Seattle55.5004
Los Angeles57.4175
Minnesota38.273
Phoenix38.273

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Trending Video