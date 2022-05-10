EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Washington201.000
Atlanta101.000½
New York101.000½
Chicago01.000
Indiana02.0002
Connecticut01.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles201.000
Las Vegas201.000
Seattle11.5001
Minnesota02.0002
Phoenix01.000
Dallas01.000

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

