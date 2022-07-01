EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago145.737
Connecticut137.650
Washington139.591
Atlanta911.450
New York811.4216
Indiana516.23810

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas145.737
Seattle127.6322
Dallas911.450
Phoenix912.4296
Los Angeles711.389
Minnesota614.300

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 91, Connecticut 83

Seattle 88, Las Vegas 78

Phoenix 99, Indiana 78

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 92, New York 81, OT

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video