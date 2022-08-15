EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago2610.722
x-Connecticut2511.6941
x-Washington2214.6114
x-New York1620.44410
Atlanta1422.38912
Indiana531.13921

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2610.722
x-Seattle2214.6114
x-Dallas1818.5008
x-Phoenix1521.41711
Minnesota1422.38912
Los Angeles1323.36113

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

New York 87, Atlanta 83

Las Vegas 109, Seattle 100

Washington 95, Indiana 83

Chicago 82, Phoenix 67

Dallas 116, Los Angeles 88

Connecticut 90, Minnesota 83

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

