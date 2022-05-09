EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77
Washington 78, Minnesota 66
Las Vegas 85, Seattle 74
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
