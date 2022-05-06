EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Atlanta00.000
Chicago00.000
New York00.000
Indiana00.000
Washington00.000
Connecticut00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Minnesota00.000
Phoenix00.000
Los Angeles00.000
Las Vegas00.000
Dallas00.000
Seattle00.000

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

