EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago259.735
x-Connecticut2311.6762
x-Washington2014.5885
Atlanta1420.41211
New York1320.39411½
Indiana529.14720

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2410.706
x-Seattle2113.6183
x-Dallas1716.515
Phoenix1419.424
Minnesota1320.39410½
Los Angeles1321.38211

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 111, Chicago 100

Las Vegas 97, Atlanta 90

Connecticut 97, Los Angeles 71

Wednesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

