EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Connecticut
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|x-Washington
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|Atlanta
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|New York
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|Indiana
|5
|28
|.152
|19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|12
|.625
|2½
|Dallas
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Phoenix
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Los Angeles
|12
|19
|.387
|10
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 91, Indiana 81
New York 64, Los Angeles 61
Seattle 89, Minnesota 77Thursday's Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.Saturday's Games
Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.