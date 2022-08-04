EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago238.742
x-Connecticut2110.6772
x-Washington2012.625
Atlanta1318.41910
New York1318.41910
Indiana528.15219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas229.710
x-Seattle2012.625
Dallas1416.467
Phoenix1318.4199
Los Angeles1219.38710
Minnesota1220.37510½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 91, Indiana 81

New York 64, Los Angeles 61

Seattle 89, Minnesota 77

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Trending Video