EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago2510.714
x-Connecticut2411.6861
x-Washington2014.588
Atlanta1420.41210½
New York1420.41210½
Indiana529.14719½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2510.714
x-Seattle2113.618
x-Dallas1717.500
Minnesota1420.41210½
Phoenix1420.41210½
Los Angeles1322.37112

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 89, Chicago 78

Connecticut 93, Los Angeles 69

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

