EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Connecticut
|16
|9
|.640
|3
|Washington
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Atlanta
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|New York
|9
|15
|.375
|9½
|Indiana
|5
|22
|.185
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Seattle
|17
|8
|.680
|1
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Minnesota
|10
|17
|.370
|9
___
Sunday's Games
Las Vegas 91, Connecticut 83
Washington 70, Minnesota 57
Atlanta 85, Phoenix 75
Seattle 81, Indiana 65
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 10:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Washington, 10:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
