EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago196.760
Connecticut169.6403
Washington1611.5934
Atlanta1114.4408
New York915.375
Indiana522.18515

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas187.720
Seattle178.6801
Dallas1114.4407
Los Angeles1014.417
Phoenix1116.4078
Minnesota1017.3709

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas 91, Connecticut 83

Washington 70, Minnesota 57

Atlanta 85, Phoenix 75

Seattle 81, Indiana 65

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

