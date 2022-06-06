EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut93.750
Chicago73.7001
Atlanta74.636
Washington75.5832
New York38.273
Indiana310.231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas102.833
Dallas65.545
Seattle55.5004
Los Angeles57.4175
Minnesota38.273
Phoenix38.273

___

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 84, New York 77

Atlanta 75, Indiana 66

Chicago 91, Washington 82

Phoenix 81, Los Angeles 74

Las Vegas 84, Dallas 78

Connecticut 93, Seattle 86

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

