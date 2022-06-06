EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Washington
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|New York
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Indiana
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Minnesota
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Phoenix
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
___
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 84, New York 77
Atlanta 75, Indiana 66
Chicago 91, Washington 82
Phoenix 81, Los Angeles 74
Las Vegas 84, Dallas 78
Connecticut 93, Seattle 86
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
