EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut104.714
Chicago94.692½
Washington106.6251
Atlanta76.538
New York59.3575
Indiana412.2507

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas122.857
Seattle95.6433
Dallas68.4296
Los Angeles58.385
Phoenix59.3577
Minnesota312.200

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 83, Phoenix 65

Seattle 81, Minnesota 79

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

Atlanta at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

