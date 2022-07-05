EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago155.750
Connecticut147.667
Washington1310.565
Atlanta1011.476
New York812.4007
Indiana517.22711

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas156.714
Seattle138.6192
Los Angeles1011.4765
Dallas912.4296
Phoenix914.3917
Minnesota715.318

___

Monday's Games

Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

