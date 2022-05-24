WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas71.875
Dallas42.6672
Seattle33.5003
Phoenix24.3334
Los Angeles25.286
Minnesota16.143

___

Monday's Games

Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

