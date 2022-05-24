WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Minnesota
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
___
Monday's Games
Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.
