EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|New York
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|3
|Dallas
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Los Angeles
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
|Phoenix
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|9½
___
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 80, Dallas 75
Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95
Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71
Los Angeles 84, Washington 82
Wednesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
