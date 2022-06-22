EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut125.706
Chicago115.688½
Washington118.5792
Atlanta88.500
New York610.375
Indiana513.278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas133.813
Seattle106.6253
Dallas89.471
Los Angeles69.400
Phoenix611.353
Minnesota413.235

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95

Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71

Los Angeles 84, Washington 82

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video