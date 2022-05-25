EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Washington62.750
Chicago42.6671
Connecticut42.6671
Atlanta43.571
Indiana27.222
New York15.1674

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas71.875
Dallas52.714
Seattle33.5003
Phoenix24.3334
Los Angeles25.286
Minnesota26.2505

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 70, Atlanta 50

Dallas 85, Connecticut 77

Minnesota 84, New York 78

Chicago 95, Indiana 90

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

