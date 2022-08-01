EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago237.767
x-Connecticut2010.6673
x-Washington1912.613
Atlanta1218.40011
New York1118.37911½
Indiana527.15619

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas228.733
x-Seattle1912.613
Dallas1316.448
Phoenix1317.4339
Los Angeles1217.414
Minnesota1219.38710½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago 95, Connecticut 92, OT

New York 89, Phoenix 69

Las Vegas 94, Indiana 69

Washington 78, Seattle 75

Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

