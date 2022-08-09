EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago258.758
x-Connecticut2211.6673
x-Washington2014.588
Atlanta1419.42411
New York1320.39412
Indiana529.14720½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2310.697
x-Seattle2013.6063
Dallas1716.5156
Phoenix1419.4249
Minnesota1320.39410
Los Angeles1320.39410

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Dallas 86, New York 77

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video