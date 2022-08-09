EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|x-Connecticut
|22
|11
|.667
|3
|x-Washington
|20
|14
|.588
|5½
|Atlanta
|14
|19
|.424
|11
|New York
|13
|20
|.394
|12
|Indiana
|5
|29
|.147
|20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|13
|.606
|3
|Dallas
|17
|16
|.515
|6
|Phoenix
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|Minnesota
|13
|20
|.394
|10
|Los Angeles
|13
|20
|.394
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday's Games
Dallas 86, New York 77
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
