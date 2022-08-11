EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago259.735
x-Connecticut2311.6762
x-Washington2014.5885
Atlanta1420.41211
New York1420.41211
Indiana529.14720

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2410.706
x-Seattle2113.6183
x-Dallas1717.5007
Minnesota1420.41210
Phoenix1420.41210
Los Angeles1321.38211

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

New York 91, Dallas 73

Minnesota 86, Phoenix 77

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

