EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago238.742
x-Connecticut2210.688
x-Washington2012.625
Atlanta1318.41910
New York1318.41910
Indiana528.15219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2210.688
x-Seattle2012.6252
Dallas1516.484
Phoenix1319.4069
Los Angeles1219.387
Minnesota1220.37510

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64

Dallas 82, Las Vegas 80

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video