EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago125.706
Connecticut126.667½
Washington119.550
Atlanta88.500
New York710.4125
Indiana514.2638

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas133.813
Seattle116.647
Dallas99.5005
Los Angeles610.3757
Phoenix612.3338
Minnesota513.2789

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 94, Indiana 68

Minnesota 100, Phoenix 88

Seattle 85, Washington 71

Chicago 82, Los Angeles 59

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

