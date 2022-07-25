EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|19
|9
|.679
|2
|Washington
|17
|11
|.607
|4
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|9
|New York
|10
|17
|.370
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|25
|.167
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|18
|10
|.643
|2
|Los Angeles
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Dallas
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Phoenix
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Minnesota
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday's Games
Dallas 96, Indiana 86
Seattle 82, Atlanta 72
Connecticut 86, Minnesota 79
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
