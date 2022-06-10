EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut103.769
Chicago74.6362
Washington85.6152
Atlanta75.583
New York48.333
Indiana311.214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas102.833
Dallas65.545
Seattle65.545
Los Angeles57.4175
Phoenix38.273
Minnesota39.2507

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

